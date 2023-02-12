Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

XYL stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

