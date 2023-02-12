Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $206.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average of $194.38.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.