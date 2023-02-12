CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,843,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after purchasing an additional 369,875 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

