Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.