Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

