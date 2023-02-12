Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $19.76 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

