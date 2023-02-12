Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 195 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $317.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

