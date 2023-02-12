Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $502.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.75. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.03 and a twelve month high of $656.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

