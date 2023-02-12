Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,442 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,136,000 after acquiring an additional 280,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

