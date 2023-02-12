Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

