Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 777 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 120.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

