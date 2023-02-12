Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $442.86 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

