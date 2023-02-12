MQS Management LLC Sells 24,667 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.2 %

NOK opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.