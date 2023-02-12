MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $7.27 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $50,843.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

