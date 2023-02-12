MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,072 ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 915,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 149.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ViewRay by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 307,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 25,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

VRAY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $830.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.01. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

