MQS Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 55.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in 23andMe by 27.9% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in 23andMe by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in 23andMe by 70.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 153,600 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ME. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 23andMe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

23andMe Price Performance

ME opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.46. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $85,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Stories

