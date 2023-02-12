MQS Management LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.21 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

