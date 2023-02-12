MQS Management LLC Sells 27,976 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,976 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after acquiring an additional 509,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

