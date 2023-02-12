MQS Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.31 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.96%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.