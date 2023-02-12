MQS Management LLC Sells 3,345 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VIV shares. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 2.5 %

Telefônica Brasil Profile

NYSE VIV opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.