16,066 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

