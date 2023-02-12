MQS Management LLC Invests $108,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.51 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.