MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,457,000 after buying an additional 7,498,591 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,576,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at about $19,387,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.