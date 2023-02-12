MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,105 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 4,078.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Up 1.3 %

XRX opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.