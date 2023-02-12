36,911 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,911 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.41 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Stories

