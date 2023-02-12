MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,157 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cerus by 11,686.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERS shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Cerus Stock Performance

About Cerus

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

