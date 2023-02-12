MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,762 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $750,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

