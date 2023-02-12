MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

