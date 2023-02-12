News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in News by 77.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 361,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 25.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $64,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Stock Down 9.4 %

News stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.