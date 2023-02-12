MQS Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Select Medical by 13.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Select Medical Price Performance

Select Medical Profile

Shares of SEM opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

