MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

