MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,191 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 85,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

