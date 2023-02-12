MQS Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

FLT opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.86.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

