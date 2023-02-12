MQS Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.
Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.
Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Yum! Brands Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
Featured Stories
