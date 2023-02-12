MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eventbrite Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

