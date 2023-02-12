MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,136 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 37.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,009 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivaNova Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.