MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $929,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 16.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Teekay Tankers Profile

Shares of TNK opened at $35.90 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

