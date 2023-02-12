MQS Management LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

