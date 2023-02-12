2,696 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Stephens raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

