Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,901,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,063,000 after buying an additional 2,738,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after buying an additional 2,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 380.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 972,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.17 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.