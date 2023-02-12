MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vistra by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 254,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vistra by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vistra by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,044,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 125,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,974.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,974.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

