Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPD stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $118.25. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

