MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,616 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

MTDR opened at $64.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

