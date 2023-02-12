MQS Management LLC Invests $221,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
