Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 19.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.