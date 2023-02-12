MQS Management LLC Buys New Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBT opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,909. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.