MQS Management LLC Invests $236,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $236.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.81 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.96.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

