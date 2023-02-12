Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 4,594 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Redfin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Redfin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.