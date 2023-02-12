Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.05% of Rigetti Computing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth $90,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth $30,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth $940,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In related news, Director Chad Rigetti sold 182,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $188,391.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,364,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 466,364 shares of company stock valued at $470,522 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

RGTI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

