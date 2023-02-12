Brighton Jones LLC Has $169,000 Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Trading Down 3.3 %

OMER opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). Equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

